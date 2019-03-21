Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Gazette of Upper Township

SIC Fire Dept. distributes batteries for smoke detectors

032119_gut_sic_batteries
On March 9, in conjunction with the return of Daylight Saving Time and to highlight the importance of regularly maintaining smoke detectors, the Sea Isle City Volunteer Fire Department joined forces with Gardner Hardware to distribute vouchers for free smoke detector batteries.

 Katherine Custer / submitted

SEA ISLE CITY — On March 9, members of the Sea Isle City Volunteer Fire Department joined forces with Gardner Hardware, of Ocean View, to distribute vouchers for free smoke detector batteries to Sea Isle City residents and property owners.

In addition to distributing the vouchers, the firefighters also reminded people to replace older smoke detectors — and they offered to personally change smoke detector batteries if individuals needed assistance doing so.

“Smoke detector batteries need to be replaced every six months,” said firefighter John Mazurie Jr. “Smoke detectors themselves should be replaced every seven years.”

“My thanks go to all of our firefighters for helping keep us safe throughout the year and also to the generous folks at Gardner Hardware for being such wonderful community partners,” said Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio.

To learn more about the Sea Isle City Fire Department, call 609-263-4311 or follow them on Facebook.

