SEA ISLE CITY — The members of the city’s Historical Society will host their second annual Here Comes Summer Open House and Art Show on Saturday, June 22, from noon to 3 p.m. inside the resort’s Historical Museum, 4800 Central Ave. on the first floor of the library.
The free event will feature games and face painters for the kids, complimentary food and refreshments, and the chance to enjoy the Historical Society’s extensive collection of vintage photos and artifacts — including a special display created in honor of the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol’s 100th anniversary.
Here Comes Summer will also include a community art show inside the library’s main gathering room, featuring a variety of work from local and regional artists, and live entertainment from musicians/story-tellers Jan and John Haigis, of “Past Time Presents.”
“This event has broad appeal, because there is something for everyone — food, games for the kids, beautiful artwork, music and history that everyone will enjoy,” said Historical Society President Abby Powell.
For more information about the Here Comes Summer Open House and Art Show, call 609-263-2992 or see seaislemuseum.com.