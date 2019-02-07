Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Gazette of Upper Township

11th Annual Mike’s Seafood Polar Bear Run/Walk for Autism

SEA ISLE CITY — Lace up your sneakers and join more than 4,000 participants at the 11th Annual Mike’s Seafood Polar Bear Run/Walk for Autism on Sunday, Feb. 17. The 5K run and 1-mile walk begin at noon from JFK Boulevard and the Promenade in Sea Isle City. Proceeds benefit Special Services Schools, Autism Support Groups, and families of special-needs children in Cape May and Atlantic counties.

“Year after year our event continues to grow, and we are so grateful to those who continue to support our event and our mission to raise funds and awareness for children with disabilities,” said Michael Monichetti, the event organizer. “It’s a fun, family event and after 11 years we still have thousands come out and enjoy the day with us. We’re truly blessed. Any day you can do something for children with disabilities, it’s a good day. We look forward to seeing you.”

The family-friendly event encourages runners and walkers of all ages to enjoy the scenic route in Sea Isle City. The 5K run will proceed south on the Promenade and the walk will proceed north. All runners are computer chip-timed by JB Sports Timing and the results are available immediately following the race. Online preregistration costs $30 for the 5K run and $25 for the walk. Preregistration pick-up and on-site registration will take place prior to the Run/Walk from 9-11:30am under the main tent at La Costa, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue. Jitney service will be available from 10am-4pm for easy traveling or parking is available next to the Welcome Center at 300 JFK Blvd. All metered parking throughout Sea Isle City is free of charge throughout the weekend.

There will be a Post-Race Party under the heated tents at La Costa featuring live music, a buffet, the awards ceremony, and several activities for the kids. Families will enjoy a huge continental buffet and chances to win excellent lower-level seats to Flyers, Eagles and Phillies games, concert tickets and gift certificates to local restaurants. Kids will enjoy entertainment from the magicians and a chance to get their faces painted. During the awards ceremony, trophies will be presented to the top three overall men’s and women’s finishers, and medals will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place finishers of each age group.

To preregister for the Mike’s Seafood Run/Walk for Autism, go to www.polarbearrunwalkforautism.com. Donations are also accepted online through the donate link.

