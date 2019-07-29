The Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association will host the 38th Annual Canoe, Kayak & Paddle Board Race and Poker Run on Sunday, August 4 at the Upper Township Municipal Beach on Mosquito Landing Road in Tuckahoe. Net proceeds from this event will benefit the Scholarship Funds administered by the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association, Inc.
Starting time for Canoes and Paddle Boards is at 10:00 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. for Kayaks.
The non-racing Poker Run starts anytime between 9:00 and 10:30 a.m. A prize worth $100 will be awarded for Best Hand in the Poker Run. Other top hands will receive gift certificates and other prizes, while supplies last. The Poker Run involves paddling to several docks along the designated route to collect cards for your hand. It is currently the largest division for this annual event, and is enjoyed by many family groups.
Medals will be awarded in all racing Divisions. All participants must return to the beach by noon in order to be eligible for medals or prizes.
Registration forms, online registration, and information are available at:
The entry fee is $15.00 per person if received by July 24, 2019. After July 24 and to the day of the event, the fee is $20.00 per person.
Tickets for the Kayak Raffle will be available for $1.00 each from local members, including Sturdy Savings Bank in Tuckahoe, Surran’s Nursery in Corbin City, and Cody’s Power Equipment. The Kayak is an Ascend FS10 with a value of $670. It also includes the seat, a paddle and a life vest.
Food will be available. Come and participate or bring your beach chair and enjoy a great time cheering on your favorite participant.
Since 1996 the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association has awarded over $205,000 in scholarships to local students. For more information, please call (609) 457-8879, or email TuckahoeMerchants@gmail.com