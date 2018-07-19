The Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants Association will host the 37th annual Canoe, Kayak & Paddle Board Race and Poker Run on Sunday, Aug. 5 at the Upper Township Municipal Beach on Mosquito Landing Road in Tuckahoe. Net proceeds from this event will benefit the Scholarship Funds administered by the association.
New this year is an earlier starting time for canoes and paddle boards at 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for kayaks.
The nonracing Poker Run starts anytime between 9:00 and 10:30 a.m. A $100 Bass Pro Shops Gift Card will be awarded for the best hand in the Poker Run. Other top hands will receive gift certificates and other prizes, while supplies last. The Poker Run involves paddling to several docks along the designated route to collect cards for your hand. It is currently the largest division for this annual event and is enjoyed by many family groups.
Medals will be awarded in all racing divisions. All participants must return to the beach by noon in order to be eligible for medals or prizes.
Registration forms, online registration and information are available at tuckahoenj.com
The entry fee is $15 per person if received by July 24. After July 24 and to the day of the event, the fee is $20 per person.
Tickets for the kayak raffle will be available for $1 each from local members, including Sturdy Savings Bank in Tuckahoe, Surran’s Nursery in Corbin City, Cody’s Power Equipment, and River Bend Baskets & Antiques. This year’s kayak is an Ascend H10 Titanium Hybrid and includes a seat and paddle. Bass Pro Shops in Atlantic City was the source for the kayak, and the company also donated the $100 gift card and several dry bags for the Poker Run.
Food will be available. Come and participate or bring your beach chair and enjoy a great time cheering on your favorite participant.
Since 1996, the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants Association has awarded $200,000 in scholarships to local students. For more information, please call 609-457-8879 or email TuckahoeMerchants@gmail.com.