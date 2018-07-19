SEA ISLE CITY — The Sea Isle City Beach Patrol's 2018 Junior Lifeguard Program will be held each Tuesday and Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., from July 24 through Aug. 9, on the 44th Street Beach. This program, which is open to male and female applicants ages 14 to 17, will introduce basic lifesaving skills and rescue techniques as an educational and physical training foundation for prospective Beach Patrol employees.
During the Junior Lifeguard Program, Beach Patrol instructors will apply the principles of surf bashing, swimming, running, paddling and ocean rowing to techniques of water rescue and beach management appropriate to the participant’s age and developing skill. Junior lifeguards developing through the program to the advanced level, who are age 16 or older, may be selected for employment with the Beach Patrol upon graduating from the program in August.
The cost to enroll in the Junior Lifeguard Program is $25 per person. A registration form can be downloaded at sicbp.com or obtained in person at Beach Patrol Headquarters on Sea Isle’s 44th Street Beach.
For more information, see sicbp.com, or phone 609-263-3655.