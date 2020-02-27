The third annual Tuckahoe Transportation Heritage (TTH) Festival will be held Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Train Station, Mill Road and Railroad Avenue, Tuckahoe.
The TTH Festival is a partnership event with the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township (HPSUT) and the Cape May Seashore Lines Railroad (CMSL).
The organizing committee for the 2020 TTH Festival includes Mike Horan and Doug Longenecker with the HPSUT and Paul Mulligan with the CMSL.
Festival Highlights:
• Excursion Train: Coach seats will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Train rides will last approximately 30 minutes - starting at 10:30 a.m. Last departure at 3:30 p.m. (Schedule may be adjusted to meet demand.)
• Display Trains: A Pennsylvania heritage train will be setup consisting of; two P70 coaches, #1706 and #1704; and the PRR 7099 MINERAL SPRING, a 1927 Pullman Parlor. This train will be open to the public. New this year, the Blue Comet observation car, the TEMPEL, will be open to the public.
• Station: Open and staffed by HPSUT volunteers.
• Transportation Displays: Visiting historic vehicles/equipment will be in the parking of the station.
• The Station Park: Three “G” gauge garden railways, one steam operated and tables from historic and community groups.
• Scouts will have an opportunity to earn their Railroad merit badge at this event.
Wristbands will be sold for $10 per adult; $5 per children. Wristbands are for access to ride the Excursion Train, Speeder Car (Motor Car train) and tour the display Trains. Proceeds from the sale of wristbands will benefit the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township and preservation of the Blue Comet observation car the TEMPEL.
For more information, call 609-390-5656 or go to UpperTwpHistory.org.
