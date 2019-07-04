SEA ISLE CITY — On June 26, the city’s Division of Tourism hosted the resort’s annual Sara the Turtle Festival at Excursion Park, where hundreds of families enjoyed a variety of free activities, including face painting, moon bounces, live animal exhibits, environmental displays, a musical performance by the Turtlesinger and a popular event dubbed the Diaper Derby.
During the Diaper Derby, infants who cannot yet walk are placed in the middle of a circle and are lured to the perimeter (i.e. the finish line) by cheering family members.
The winners of this year’s Diaper Derby, which was viewed by a large crowd of spectators, were Adelyn Layer, 11 months, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, first place; Lazlo Jacoby, 10 months, of Florence, second place; and Freddie Ritter, 11 months, of Philadelphia, third place. Each winning child received a trophy, courtesy of the Division of Tourism, and a “Save a Turtle” tee shirt, courtesy of Sea Isle City’s Environmental Commission.
“This was one of our most successful Sara the Turtle Festivals — and the weather was beautiful,” said tourism representative Diane Merson, event organizer. “The festival helps raise environmental awareness, and it is always a lot of fun.”
For information about events taking place in Sea Isle City, see VISITSICNJ.com or phone the Tourism Office at 609-263-8687.