UPPER TOWNSHIP — The sixth annual Handmade in America professional craft show will be held at the Upper Township Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 23, the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
Vendors are chosen by jury, and many are from New Jersey. Every item in the show is made by skilled craftsmen, so everything is literally handmade in America.
Show hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are always welcome.
Vendors will include The Madd Potter, Merry May’s Quilts & Other Fun Stuff, Riverbend Baskets, the Jersey Jerry Broomsquire, Rusty Garden Art and many others, including some top quality emerging artists.
Other activities will include a 50/50 raffle, a huge Coupon Cups Auction including outstanding items donated by many exhibiting crafters, a Kids Can Craft! area, food, live music and fun for all.
The Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association is hosting the show as one of several annual fundraising events to help raise money for its scholarship funds. The group has awarded over $220,000 in scholarships to local students since 1998. Among the scholarships are the James & Martha Owens Scholarship, the $1,000 Alex and Virginia May Scholarship, the GTAMA Scholarships, which go to students who are already enrolled in college, and four other scholarship funds.
The organization recently acquired 501C(3) nonprofit status, so all donations are tax deductible, too.
The address for the Craft Show at the Upper Township Community Center is 1790 Route 50 in the Tuckahoe section of the township. Use ZIP code 08270 for GPS.
For more information, contact Merry May at 609-457-8879, TuckahoeMerchants@gmail.com or see TuckahoeNJ.com.
Stop by the craft show to get a head start on your holiday shopping, and take home some one-of-a-kind gifts. Perhaps you’ll even find something for your own wish list.
