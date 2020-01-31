UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants' Association is planning its first Designer Bag Bingo.
The event will be held Saturday, March 7, at the Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Hall, Route 50, in the Tuckahoe section of the township. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games will start at 7 p.m.
There will be 10 games with bags from Michael Kors, Coach, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley and more.
In addition there will be a 50/50 and a massive Chinese Auction with more opportunities to win, including door prizes between games to win from your entry ticket.
Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Advance tickets will be available through Feb. 29. To reserve a table of 6 or more, tickets must be purchased as a group. There will be beverages and desserts available. Please feel free to bring your favorites with you.
The Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association is holding the event as one of several annual fundraising events to help raise money for its scholarship funds. The association hopes to make Designer Bag Bingo an annual event.
The small but active group has awarded over $220,000 in scholarships to local students since 1998. Among the scholarships are the James & Martha Owens Scholarship, the $1,000 Alex and Virginia May Scholarship, the GTAMA Scholarships, which go to students who are already enrolled in college, and four other scholarship funds.
The association has a 501C(3) nonprofit status, so all donations are tax deductible.
For ticket sales or more information, contact Chris at 609-412-9462, or e-mail TuckahoeMerchants@gmail.com.
