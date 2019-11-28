UTBA Clean Communities Roadside Trash Project

Upper Township Business Association members, from left, Barbara Murphy-Leary, Ralph Cooper, Kathy Peaschek, Sallie Godfrey and Jack Griffin took part in the cleanup. Steve Zellers also participated.

 Ralph Cooper / submitted

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Volunteers from the township Business Association completed their Clean Communities project in Marmora along Roosevelt Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The association's November Membership Mixer will be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Mfit Gym in The Family Center of Seaville. The mixer host will be Mfit's Melissa Johnson. Association members and guests can RSVP at upper-twp-business-association.eventbrite.com.

