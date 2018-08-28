UPPER TOWNSHIP — A township business leader on Monday praised a zoning amendment that could have a lasting impact on future development in Marmora.
Blanche Adams, president of the Upper Township Business Association, praised the zoning amendment ordinance during its public hearing, a final step before Township Committee’s unanimous approval.
The amendment has two aims, township attorney Daniel Young said. First, it establishes the framework for Marmora to become a town center, with a planned combination of residential and commercial use. In some cases, the zoning would allow for residential units above retail stores, as is done in some established downtowns in the area.
The zoning changes grew from a recent re-examination of the township’s master plan, Young said Monday.
The ordinance is also part of a settlement agreement reached in the spring with the Fair Share Housing Center setting the guidelines for the township’s affordable-housing obligation. That agreement was reached earlier this year and approved by a judge, which means the township is up to date on its obligations under the state’s Fair Housing Act.
“We recognize that anything that brings businesses to the township is a great thing for the existing businesses,” Adams told Township Committee. “It acts like a multiplier, so the more people who come to town for a business, the better it is for all of us here.”
She said the business group supports the concept of a Marmora town center.
“It’s a great vision. I can’t wait to see it come to fruition,” Adams said.
She was the only resident to comment on the ordinance.
Marmora is already a commercial hub, with a large commercial development anchored by a supermarket, as well as restaurants, a CVS, a Wawa with gasoline service and other commercial properties.
According to Young, the idea of a town center has been under discussion for at least a decade, originally powered by a proposal for a large-scale commercial development, raising fears of a sea of paved parking lots in an area where traffic is often an issue on summer weekends. The proposed development never got off the ground, reportedly a victim of the 2008 economic downturn, but plans for new zoning for Marmora continued to be developed.
They included the creation of a walkable downtown, with a mix of residential and commercial uses and parking behind the stores. As part of the settlement with the Fair Share Housing Center, 20 percent of the new residential units would be earmarked as affordable housing, with the associated increase in commercial tax ratables helping the township offset the increased costs of services residential development requires.
Also at the Monday meeting, Township Committee introduced a $3 million bond ordinance for capital improvements. Committeeman John Coggins said Monday the planned bond represented a sizable reduction from what the township department heads originally proposed.
The bond ordinance will fund the cost of new vehicles and other capital expenses. Members of the public will get a chance to have their say at the public hearing before the final vote, planned for the Sept. 24 Township Committee meeting, 7:30 p.m. at Township Hall, 2100 Tuckahoe Road.