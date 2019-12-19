UPPER TOWNSHIP — Members of the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township continued the Christmas tradition of decorating the Shoemaker Holly Tree.
For many years, it has been a township community event to decorate and light the famous tree during the Christmas season.
The famous Shoemaker Holly Tree is at the John Townsend Rest Stop at mileport 23 of the Garden State Parkway.
The Shoemaker Holly Tree is over 325 years old and is part of Upper Township’s rich heritage. It is said to be the oldest tree of its kind in New Jersey and perhaps the nation. The name comes from the Shoemaker family as the last owners of the property before selling to the Highway Authority to build the final stretch of the Garden State Parkway in 1953.
Everyone assumed the tree would come down.
According to the New Jersey Division of Parks and Forestry, Millville resident and Holly Society of America founder Daniel G. Fenton led the charge to save the tree. He worked with Gilmore Clarke, the Highway Authority’s chief architect, to incorporate the holly tree into the overall design of the highway. They created a beautiful 120-yard-wide separation between the north and south lanes which we enjoy today.
