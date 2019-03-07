Upper historical society holds Potluck Dinner, show-and-share

The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township is preparing for its annual covered dish Potluck Dinner.
The dinner will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at the First United Methodist Church, Route 49, Tuckahoe.
This is the first meeting for the society’s 2019 program year. For details on the monthly programs, see uppertwphistory.org.
The board of trustees will provide the meat dishes and everyone else attending is requested to bring a vegetable, bread or dessert.
The popular show-and-share will be held following the dinner. Members and guests are welcome to bring in items and tell the stories about their family artifact.
There is no charge for the dinner and program, however, reservations are requested. Go to UpperTwpHistory.EventBrite.com.
For additional information, contact Carroll Bailey at 609-628-2425 or carrollbaileyupper@outlook.com.