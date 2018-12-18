Upper historical society seeks volunteer handyperson

Can you drill holes, paint a straight line and measure twice before making the cut? If so, the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township needs you as a volunteer.
From time to time, the historical society needs small woodworking projects completed on collection items as part of its ongoing restoration and preservation work.
Needed skills include general and interior finishing carpentry, painting and light maintenance.
Volunteer duties would follow historical society methods and expectations with outcomes consistent with the society heritage practices.
Email your information to uppertwphistory@yahoo.com or call the messaging service at 609-390.5656 and a volunteer will contact you.