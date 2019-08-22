Jean Howson, Pd.D., of the NV5 consulting firm will present a report on the findings from the recent archaeology digs in Tuckahoe. The artifacts are from the Willets-Williams homestead site, at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 49 in Tuckahoe and the Native American site on the Tuckahoe River along Mosquito Landing Road.
HPSUT monthly membership programs are held at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Rd. , Petersburg. There will be social time and refreshments at 7 pm, followed by short business meeting, and the program at 7:30 pm.
Historical Society Background/Activities:
The HPSUT is currently working with the Township of Upper on a special grant application to establish an Upper Twp. History Museum in the former Twp. Hall in Tuckahoe. If you want to volunteer or have some good thoughts about fundraising, please contact Robert Holden, HPSUT Historian at holdenon@comcast.net (856-506-2153 - please leave a voice mail.)
The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township (HPSUT) operates and manages three historic sites that are open to the public: the Gandy House and Farmstead, ca. 1815; the Tuckahoe Train Station, 1894; and the Friendship School in Palermo, ca. 1830.
For more information on the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township, go to UpperTwpHistory.org.