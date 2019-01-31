Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Gazette of Upper Township

Upper Hornets sting competition at Lacey, busy week ahead

This past Sunday, Jan. 27, 23 members of the Upper Township Green Hornets wrestling team traveled to the annual Scott Stevens Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Lacey Township High School.

The Hornets wrestled extremely well in their respective age/weight divisions throughout the day.

Upper wrestlers who won championships were Thomas Caprioni (Tot 40lbs), Kruise Pawlus (Tot 45lbs), Grady Platt (Ban Nov 45lbs), Dominic Schultz (Mid 108lbs) and Andrew Siteman (Jr 75).

Hornets who received second place were Logan Cossaboon (Bant 44lbs), Cole Garreffi (Bant 70lbs), RJ Attenborough (Mid 71lbs), Logan Hayes (Mid 108lbs), Aiden Leypoldt (Int 85lbs) and Mikey Young (Int 90lbs).

Third-place honors went to Jaxon Candeloro (Tot 44lbs), Colten Beasley (Tot 46lbs), Mason Sampson (Bant 60lbs), Pat Tull (Midget 66lbs), Jackson Smith (Jr 87lbs) and Max Adelizzi (Jr 127lbs).

Honorable mentions went to Ham Roman (Bant 44lbs) and Josh Roman (Mid 62lbs). Other Hornets who competed in the Scott Stevens Memorial Tournament were Ryan Lick, Logan Fearnhead, Jamie Crement and Braden Catlett.

The Hornets have a very busy week ahead, with a home match scheduled against a very tough Mainland Mustang team Friday, Feb. 1, at the Upper Township Rec Center, before travelling on Saturday to the annual Jimmy Fisler Tournament at Washington Township High School. The Jimmy Fisler Tournament is considered one of the toughest youth tournaments in the state, usually pulling wrestlers from several states. The Hornets finish out their week when they travel to Buena for the USAW NJ State Qualifying Tournament. For more information on the Upper Township Green Hornets wrestling team, see upperwrestling.com or check them out on Facebook.

