Upper to host second annual Tuckahoe Transportation Heritage Festival

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Tuckahoe Transportation Heritage Festival returns in June with trains and fire trucks .
With June 15th being the day after Flag Day, the theme will be railroads and fire trucks and the American Flag and the honor it deserves.
The festival will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Tuckahoe Train Station and grounds, Mill Road and Railroad Avenue in Tuckahoe.
Admission will be $10 per adult, $5 per child. First-class train ride seating will be available for additional charge.
The organizing committee for the festival includes Mike Horan and Doug Longenecker with the historical society and Paul Mulligan with Seashore Lines.
For more information see uppertwphistory.org, or contact Mike Horan at saltydognj@verizon.net or 609-628-3259, or Doug Longenecker at dougmgtd@yahoo.com or 609-701-0034.
The festival is a partnership event of the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township and the Cape May Seashore Lines Railroad.