UPPER TOWNSHIP — Township department heads have been asked to trim more than $1 million in total off their requests for capital spending for the next year.
Township Committee is planning to vote on a multimillion-dollar bond ordinance to fund spending on vehicles, equipment and other capital expenses. Reporting on the process at a recent Township Committee meeting, Committeeman John Coggins told the governing body that the total requests from the department heads came in close to $4.5 million. He said he and Barbara Spiegel asked the departments to each trim their requests.
According to Coggins, he and Spiegel had been meeting with township auditor Leon Costello about long-term financing for the township debt, which would mean a lower interest rate.
“Then we’ll be able to set out a path, and a plan, and a year-by-year projection as to what can be bonded each year for equipment replacement without having to pass the burden on to the taxpayers,” Coggins said.
The township will use tax money to pay back the bond, but with planning, can avoid a tax rate increase due to capital expenses, Coggins indicated.
“In our discussion, the recommendation was to keep the bond closer to the $3 million, $3¼-million range, which is about where we’re going to end up,” Coggins said.
To get there, township departments will need to do without some requests for next year. Departments were told to trim their spending based in part on the size of the original request, rather than asking each department across the board to cut by a specific number. For instance, according to Coggins, the Public Works Department originally asked for $1.2 million worth of new trucks and equipment. That department will instead get $900,000.
Any purchases will still need to come before Township Committee for approval, Spiegel said. The discussion at the July 9 meeting was to give her direction to prepare a bond ordinance to be introduced at an upcoming meeting.
“It’s going to be much more detailed than this. This really is just picking a big number,” was how township attorney Daniel Young put it. The bond ordinance will need to include categories for spending.
Committee gave its unanimous OK to prepare a bond ordinance for just over $3.2 million to be introduced at an upcoming meeting. The ordinance would also require a public hearing before a second and final vote.
Municipalities are allowed to sell bonds to fund specific expenses, typically with the restriction that the infrastructure improvement or purchased equipment is expected to last longer than the life of the bond.
According to Coggins, only the engineering department has delivered a revised request based on the reduced numbers.
“We did sit down with the department heads, looked at the requests and asked them to revise based on the size of the request,” Coggins said. The department heads have no specific deadline, he said, but it will help to get committee to approve the bond to have the new request competed soon.
Committeeman Curtis Corson seemed happy with the reduction.
“I saw the initial list. There were some things in there. ... Some people were shooting for the stars,” he said.