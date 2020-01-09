The Arcadia Publishing Company Book “Upper Township and Its Ten Villages,” written by Historian Robert F. Holden, will be published in February 2020, according to a press release from The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township (HPSUT).

Holden collected over 300 photos and postcards of old Upper Township. Many were 100 years old or more.

The book will contain a selection of 197 photos. There is a chapter for each village with a two-page introduction.

Some villages like Greenfield have only 4 pictures total. Seaville has 36 and Tuckahoe Village will have 56 photos in the publication.

The retail price will be $23.99. Author Robert Holden donated his time and expenses toward this book project and is taking no profits from the sale of the books.

A major portion of the publication costs for the book was underwritten by a generous contribution from Grace and Tom Garrity. Profits from the sale of the book will go towards the HPSUT museum project.

Holden has established a series of book signings, presentations and sales locations for promotion of the book.

Upcoming events

Feb. 12: Questors Meeting at Sea Isle Methodist Church

Feb. 20: Rotary Club of Ocean City–Upper Township

March 14: Tuckahoe Vintage Goods, book signing as part of Second Saturday events, 10 a.m.

April 23: CMC Library Upper Cape Branch Speakers Series, presentation and book signing/sale

April 25: Tuckahoe Transportation Festival, Tuckahoe Train Station, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Book Sale

April: Date and time TBD – SunRose Words and Music, book signing

There is also an initial list of retailers and restaurants that have committed to displaying the book for sale:

• Village Pharmacy

• Marmora Hardware

• Acme Market – Seaville

• The Bailey Grind

• Sun Rose Words and Music- Ocean City (starts in Spring)

• Tuckahoe Cheesecake Factory

• Dino’s Diner

• Wild Garden Accents, Seaville

• Upper Sandwiches, Palermo

• The Everly (by the RR Station)

• Tuckahoe Vintage Goods

"The Upper Township and Its Ten Villages" book will also available to purchase in February for $23.99, with a $5 shipping and handling fee, by mailing a check or money order to the HPSUT, P.O. Box 658, Marmora, NJ 08223-0658. Go to UpperTwpHistory.org for more information.

