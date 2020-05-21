The Upper Township Business Association online Round Table meeting for 11 a.m. Friday, May 22 will include guest speaker Upper Township School District Superintendent Vincent Palmieri.
Superintendent Palmieri will be meeting with the UTBA Board and members with information about the status of our community schools this spring, future plans related to COVID-19, and a range of other education topics related to teachers and students in Upper Township.
In addition, Palmieri will talk about how the business community can have a supportive role with our schools. RSVPs are requested through https://bit.ly/UTBAMay22RoundTable.
Following his presentation, Palmieri will answer questions submitted online prior to the meeting by business attendees using the RSVP link. UTBA members and prospective members are welcome to attend the UT Business Association weekly Round Table meetings.
The Zoom link will be emailed to registered attendees.
