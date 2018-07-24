UPPER TOWNSHIP — Members of the Upper Township Girls Softball Minor Level Team DVO and their parents turned out for the Monday, July 23, Township Committee meeting to accept the recognition of the governing body on becoming the 2108 Little League Girls Softball Minor Division New Jersey Division 16 champions.
The kids and their coaches accepted personalized resolutions and met members of the governing body as Mayor Richard Palombo read off their names and accomplishments and family members applauded.
Palombo said the team had an outstanding 2018 season, ending undefeated for the season. The team took the division championship with their June win over Middle Township 8 to 7.