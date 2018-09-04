UPPER TOWNSHIP — New Jersey’s Department of Transportation plans to replace the bridge over Cedar Swamp Creek on Route 50, along a remote but well-traveled stretch of road.
Township Engineer Paul Dietrich described the short bridge as structurally deficient. He told Township Committee at the Aug. 27 meeting that the substructure of the bridge is in bad shape, and other parts of the bridge are beginning to reach the same level of deficiency.
Mayor Richard Palombo and other township officials met recently with DOT representatives at the bridge to discuss options, Dietrich said, with the expectation that the state would replace the short bridge.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A township business leader on Monday praised a zoning amendment that could …
There appeared to be some discrepancy on the timing of the proposed project. Dietrich said the DOT staff expect to start work in the fall of 2020, working on the bridge with a one-way detour until the spring of 2021. The bridge would have two lanes open that summer, with work to resume in the fall of 2021 and a new bridge open by May 2022.
But DOT spokesman Matthew Saidel, contacted later, said the project is in the concept development phase, with the final design phase expected in 2020. The DOT does not expect to begin the work until 2023, he said.
The project will cost millions.
“It is too early to provide an accurate cost estimate, but at this time it is expected to be between $5 (million) and $7 million,” he wrote in an emailed response to questions.
“On the positive side, though, we’re getting another bridge addressed in the township,” Palombo said at the Township Committee meeting.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Township Committee on Monday honored new Eagle Scout Thomas Castaldi, who h…
A walkway along the new bridge is under consideration, Palombo said, which could improve safety and offer a platform for people to fish and crab from the bridge. That is not allowed on the existing bridge, but from Palombo’s comments, it is clear many fish from the bridge anyway. He said the walkway may keep some from fishing off the adjacent railroad bridge.
If the bridge had to be closed entirely, that could cause serious transportation issues in the township, he said.
Dietrich described Route 50 as a major connection between the east and west sides of the township. The DOT may raise the level of the bridge above flood elevation, but he said he’d like to see that entire stretch of road raised, similar to a project underway leading into Sea Isle City from the mainland.
Tuckahoe Road flooded in severe storms like Hurricanes Sandy and Irene, he said. He would like to see a more flood-resistant road for potential evacuation.
“I had made a recommendation of creating a causeway to raise that up,” Dietrich said. “It’s one of only two ways to get from the eastern part of the township to the western part of the township.”
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Zoning revisions set for a final vote at the next Township Committee meetin…
Committeeman Hobie Young said he’d like to see a higher bridge for other reasons. Even small boats are often prevented from passing this point.
“If you don’t go at the lowest tide, you have to lay on your boat and kind of shimmy through,” he said.
At the meeting, Dietrich reported the DOT is looking at closing one lane of traffic for the project, detouring the southbound traffic to Tuckahoe Road to reconnect to Route 50 by way of Tyler Road.
Some township officials would like most traffic to take a longer route to stay away from the mostly residential Tyler Road. Palombo said he already hears complaints about speeding on that road, without the additional traffic from a detour. Committeeman Curtis Corson said the township should request a stepped-up presence from State Police, which patrols the township.
In his email, Saidel said it is too early in the planning stages to discuss detours.
At the meeting, Young expressed surprise at the expected length of the project.
“It takes them two years to replace that bridge?” he asked. He said large-scale projects on the Garden State Parkway have been completed faster.