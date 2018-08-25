On Aug. 21, Diana Adelizzi, of Seaville, representing the Adelizzi family, presented a check for $1,000 to Tommy Castaldi, an Eagle Scout from Boy Scout Troop 95.
Castaldi, of Tuckahoe, has been active in scouting since kindergarten. Scoutmaster George Tomlin recommended Castaldi because of his participation in patriotic events in which he led the presentation of the colors and rituals. Tomlin said Castaldi “truly understands the protocols and their meaning and has a genuine respect for them.”
Castaldi said he not only “honors veterans for the service they provide, but I also honor our veterans for the inspiration that they provide to millions of people.”
Castaldi graduated from Cape May County Technical High School and will attend Atlantic Cape Community College this fall, majoring in computer science. Castaldi will continue his commitment to the Boy Scouts by serving as the assistant scoutmaster of Troop 95.
The Adelizzi family awarded Castaldi with the first annual scholarship in memory of Charles Adelizzi, a Vietnam veteran and the commander of VFW Post 8695 for more than 30 years. Charles Adelizzi always appreciated the assistance and support offered by Boy Scouts at patriotic events.