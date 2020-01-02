The Upper Township Green Team supported Upper Township’s 2019 re-certification with Sustainable Jersey and was recognized at the program’s 10th annual luncheon in Atlantic City last month. Pictured, from left, are Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey; Fred Beuttler, Green Team member; Ralph Cooper, chairperson of the Green Team; Paul Dietrich, township engineer and Green Team member; and Anne-Marie Peracchio, chairperson of the Sustainable Jersey board of trustees.