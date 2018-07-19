The Upper Township Girls Softball Association is proud of the girls for their commitment to the multitude of practices and hours of hard work.
It pays off tenfold. Not just in game wins, but in the happiness, bonds and lifelong friendships that are formed with each season. They practice hard and play hard.
So the association wanted to help them celebrate hard.
In true summer fashion, the board and association gave the kids and their families an end-of-the-season fun day. They were able to celebrate with water activities such as a dunk tank and inflatable water slide, food, music, homerun derby and a parents vs. coaches softball game.
Kona Ice, not only a sponsor for a team this season, was there as a yearly supporter for water ice for the kids. At the end of the season fun day, Monday night, there was a special visit from the Phillies Phanatic. He was fun, great with the kids and mischievous as we all know and love him to be.
The association is made up of parents and families of the players, all volunteers, from the board and coaches to snack-shack helpers and fans on the bench.
The group is grateful to the Upper Township Recreation Department for the ongoing support it provides with field maintenance and helping make improvements to the girls’ field each year, as well as for recognizing the minors level championship players with a resolution at the township meeting later this month.