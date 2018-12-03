Upper Township Green Hornets kick off wrestling season

The Upper Township Green Hornets Wrestling Team kicked off their season this weekend by competing in the West Deptford "Rumble on the River" Wrestling Tournament.
The Hornet Wrestlers placed all 31 registered wrestlers in the Top 4 of their respective age/weight divisions. Wrestling to first-place finishes for the Hornets were:
Jaxon Candeloro (Tot 42), Luke McHale (Tot 46), Jackson Smith (Jr 88) and Pat Tull (Midget 68).
Second-place finishes went to Mason Sampson (Bant 63), Josh Roman (Mid 65), Logan Hayes (Mid 115), Justin Reigh (Tot 45), Ryan Huff (Bant Nov 85), Aiden Leypoldt (Int 80), Mike Young (Int 97).
Upper wrestlers taking bronze were: Aiden McHale (Bant 48),Trent Lera (Tot 57), Cole Garreffi (Bant 72), Nate Bellwoar (Mid 62) Joe Pancoast (Mid 84), Greyson Roman (Tot 38), Carson Garrison (Tot 41), Bentley Leonowski (Tot 47), Talon Fischer (Jr 83), Andrew Siteman (Jr 77) Shaun Watkins (Jr 127) and Jonah Nugent (Jr Hwt).
Fourth-place finishers for Upper Township included: Ham Roman (Bant 44), Logan Cossaboone (Bant 50), Sean Martin (Bant 58), Colten Beasley (Tot 48), and John Arsenault (Jr 135),
Up next the Green Hornet wrestlers will host their 30th Annual Upper Township Green Hornet Holiday Open Wrestling Tournament at the Upper Township Middle School on Saturday Dec 8th. The Upper Township Tournament has become one of the toughest tournaments in the area with over 400 wrestlers, some travelling from as far away as Connecticut and West Virginia to compete. The following day the Upper Wrestling Team will host its 3rd Annual Upper Township Stinger Duals Team Tournament, where 8 of the toughest wrestling teams in South Jersey will be battling it out for a team championship.
The Hornets round out a very busy December with a home match against the Shawnee Renegades on Friday Dec 14th, before travelling to the Pitman Tournament on Dec 15th, the Kingsway Tournament on Dec 16th, and lastly the Williamstown Tournament on Dec 30th.
Check out all of your Upper Township Green Hornet wrestlers at www.upperwrestling.com and follow Upper Township Wrestling on Facebook.