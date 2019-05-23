You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Upper Township

Upper Township Green Team Rain Barrel Workshop May 29th

UPPER TOWNSHIP - The Upper Twp. Sustainable Jersey Green Team has scheduled a Rain Barrel Workshop for Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 6 pm, at the Upper Twp. Wellness Center, 1369 Stagecoach Rd, Ocean View, NJ 08230.

The workshop, for Upper Township residents, is being coordinated by Green Team member Fred Beuttler.

The event will include a water conservation presentation by Cape May County Watershed Ambassador Kristen Andrada as well as guided instruction session for attendees to build their own rain barrel.

There is a donation of $20 per barrel for this workshop. Please Send Your Payment Check (Made payable to - Township of Upper) To: Paul Dietrich, Upper Twp. Engineer, PO Box 205, Tuckahoe, NJ 08250.

If you would like to participate, registration is required with the Green Team’s Eventbrite page linked here:

https://uppertwpgreenteam.eventbrite.com

Because of the limited number of available barrels, walk-ins will not be accepted for this event, so your RSVP and donation payment is important to ensure a seat at the table.

Please take advantage of this opportunity to engage with us and help maintain and grow our sustainable best practices here in Upper Township.

For questions and other information, please contact the Green Team at uppertwpgreenteam.yahoo.com .

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.