UPPER TOWNSHIP — Township Committee on Monday honored new Eagle Scout Thomas Castaldi, who has taken old and broken bikes and reworked them into functioning bicycles for donation through a local church.
The rebuilt and reconditioned bicycles were given to St. Casimir Church in Woodbine to be given to children in the church’s service area, with many given around Christmas. St. Casimir and the Church of the Resurrection in Marmora together make up the Roman Catholic Parish of Saint Maximillian Kolbe.
To reach Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scouts, prospective scouts must complete an Eagle project, one that serves the community and is of a scale that requires inspiring and organizing others to help.
On Aug. 21, Diana Adelizzi, of Seaville, representing the Adelizzi family, presented a check…
In Castaldi’s instance, he involved troop members, family and friends, according to a resolution approved in his honor. He also received the support of local veterans organizations, according to Mayor Richard Palombo.
Representatives of the American Legion and VFW posts attended Monday’s meeting to congratulate Castaldi.
Palombo said only 2 percent of scouts obtain the rank of Eagle.
“It’s a great accomplishment. We hope that someday you’ll sit on this dais. Maybe you’ll be mayor someday,” Palombo said. “Would you like to say a few words? Am I putting you on the spot?”
“A little,” said Castaldi.
The veterans’ organizations helped both with fundraising and with collecting the bikes, Palombo said. Without the project, he said, some in the area would not have a bike at Christmas.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Upper Township began its Monday, April 9, meeting by honoring two from Boy …
“Beyond the project that you did for your Eagle Scout, you did a really good thing, and we’re proud of you,” he said.
At the previous meeting, Aug. 13, Township Committee honored Andrew Holloway, who also obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. Halloway worked on creating a gazebo and play area for the Family Promise organization in North Cape May in Lower Township, an organization that works with churches throughout Cape May County to support families facing homelessness.
Halloway is a member of Troop 79 in Ocean View. Castaldi is a member of Boy Scout Troop 95 in Marmora.