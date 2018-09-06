UPPER TOWNSHIP — Grace Realty-Osprey Cove recently donated boxes to the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township that will be used for information boxes.
Ralph Cooper, board member of the HPSUT, thanked Grace Realty’s Harry Vanderslice and Smokey Saduk and noted that the society has been attempting to position this type of information box at its sites in the township as a way to communicate with visitors who may stop by when the facilities are not open.
The “Take One” boxes are located at the Gandy Farmstead in Greenfield, the Tuckahoe Train Station and the Friendship School in Palermo.
In addition to the society’s tri-fold information pamphlet, the boxes contain handouts about historical sites, published by the Cape May County Culture and Heritage Commission, and “Shop Local” rack cards from the Upper Township Business Association.
The historical society has been a longtime member of the UTBA, and Cooper noted that this type of thoughtful donation is the type of impactful gesture that demonstrates the spirit of collaboration and support by township businesses for historical heritage in our communities.
For more information on HPSUT, call 609-390-5656 or visit UpperTwpHistory.org.