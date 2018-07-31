UPPER TOWNSHIP — Township Committee has asked Cape May County to create a no-passing zone along Stagecoach Road between Hope Corson Road and Church Road, citing what officials described as dangerous and unsafe conditions.
The five-man committee unanimously approved a resolution requesting the change at the July 23 Township Committee meeting. Because Stagecoach is a county road, the township does not have the authority to make the change without the OK from the county.
“We’ll look at it,” said county Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton.
The county will also need to look at state regulations and have the county engineer study the request.
“We always respond to the municipalities when they make these requests,” Thornton said. “We have to do the traffic studies. The county engineer will come back and make a recommendation.”
Thornton was uncertain how long that process would take.
Committeeman John Coggins raised the issue at a previous July meeting, suggesting the township contact the Woodbine Barracks of the State Police. He said residents have raised concerns about drivers passing trucks on that section of the road early in the morning.
Coggins said the complaints were about passing in the area of Black Oak Drive, near Caldwell Park on Stagecoach, which is already a no-passing zone.
“We may want to either look to extending the length of the no-passing zone or perhaps even asking for some additional patrols,” he said. “The people I talked to were very concerned for safety.”
Committeeman Hobart Young said he sees the problem almost every day on his way to work.
“It’s bad in that area,” he said. “Myself, I’d like to see all of Stagecoach be no passing. That would help control the speed limit also.”
He said he’s had cars pass him at 80 to 90 mph, even though the speed limit is 35.
The resolution does not include all of Stagecoach but would significantly extend the existing no-passing zone. As requested, the no-passing area would include a little over three miles of the road, which runs parallel to Route 9 through much of the township.