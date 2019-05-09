Upper Twp. Historical Society May 14th program

The book “Inferno at Sea,” the true story of the cruise ship, Morro Castle and its New Jersey connection, will be the program for the Tuesday, May 14 monthly membership meeting of the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township (HPSUT) at the Upper Cape Branch Library.
The two authors of the story - Deborah C. Whitcraft, founder and President of the New Jersey Maritime Museum in Beach Haven, and Gretchen F. Coyle, a well known authority on maritime history - will present details of the Morro Castle’s ill-fated journey from Cuba to New York in 1934.
Their book details how the ship ended up in flames killing 137 people and floating onto the Asbury Park beach to become a New Jersey tourist attraction and how the event still remains anchored in mystery.
RSVPs for the May 14th program can be registered by visiting UpperTwpHistory.Eventbrite.com. A count is needed for refreshment planning and your registration is appreciated. However, walk-ins are always welcome.
HPSUT monthly membership programs are held at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. There will be social time and refreshments at 7 p.m. followed by short business meeting; program at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to UpperTwpHistory.org.