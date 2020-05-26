The Upper Township Historical Society is wondering, "How will this COVID-19 experience for the past several months in Upper Township be recorded for future generations?"
Today is tomorrow's history. You can help write or photograph it for our community and be part of the historical society's new story-gathering project called "The COVID-19 Virus Year: 2020 in Upper Township."
The historical society will collect types of digital artifacts related to current pandemic pause for all of us.
Here is the link to submit your photo or written story files: https://bit.ly/UTCovid-19VirusArtifacts
Examples of COVID-19 artifacts:
1. Photos of you and your family wearing face protection.
2. Written stories or journal entries that capture your experiences during the time spent at home during these trying weeks.
3. Stories of coping with employment or unemployment during COVID-19.
4. Essential business stories about services or employee and customer experiences.
5. Stories of how you were affected by remote working and/or remote learning?
