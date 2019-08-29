The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township (HPSUT) has been selected as a beneficiary of the ACME Give Back Where it Counts Reusable Bag Program for August and September 2019 at ACME stores in Seaville and also 34th Street in Ocean City.
The ACME Give Back Where it Counts Reusable Bag Program, which launched in August 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
The HPSUT was selected as the August and September beneficiary of the program by ACME store leadership at the ACME.
The Upper Township Historical Society will receive a $1 donation every time the $3 reusable Give Back Where it Counts Bag is purchased at this location through the month of September 2019, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
This is a great example of community support for our historical society and we are pleased to have been chosen by ACME, said Carol Williams, president of the HPSUT Board.
For more information on the ACME Give Back Where it Counts Reusable Bag Program, visit acme.bags4mycause.com. For more information on the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township, visit UpperTwpHistory.org.
