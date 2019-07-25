www.facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam
Week of July 15, 2019
Sustainable Topics for Upper Township, Cape May County and the South Jersey Shore area.
Regional Hub Meeting "The Problem with Plastics: Reducing Our Impact”
When: Wednesday. July 17, 2019 | 6:00-8:00 pm
Where: Ocean City Community Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City
Register: bit.ly/ACMHubPlastics3
This final session in the Atlantic-Cape May Hub's series of workshops on plastics will focus on how we can reduce our impact by avoiding single-use plastics. Learn from local businesses making a difference, how to incorporate reusable alternatives into your lifestyle, & an update on related NJ legislation. Free, open to public, refreshments served.
Follow the 2-County Green Team’s A CM Regional Hub on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AtlanticCapeMayHub/
NJTV Forum: Facing the Future of Climate Change in New Jersey
Join NJTV, New Jersey’s public television network, for a panel discussion on climate change and its impact on New Jersey's residents and industries.
When: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 6 pm
Location: Lower Cape May Regional High School, 687 Route 9, Cape City, NJ 08204
Please RSVP, however walk-ins are welcome. > www.njtvcommunityforum.eventbrite.com
Green Fair, Ocean City, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, 9 am til 3 pm at the Ocean City Music Pier.
No Smoking – Quit Center representatives from Cape Assist are ready to help you stop smoking.
Participants will be offered the chance to receive: Free Individual Counseling; Free Group Counseling;
Free Case Management; Free Nicotine Replacement Therapy. If interested call (609) 522-5960 or email quitcenter@capeassist.org for more information.
https://www.facebook.com/CapeAssist | http://njquitline.org/treatment.html
Rain Garden Pilot Project: The UT Green Team is seeking volunteers to help with a planning committee for a rain garden at the Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Dept. Approvals have been obtained for the site and a funding grant has been established thru the South Jersey Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. Interested individuals can contact the Green Team atUpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com
Medical Drop Box Project – Village Pharmacy in Marmora will be the future site of a new Drop Box location for disposal of unwanted prescription medication. Three sponsors have provided the $2500 in funding to establish the service for Upper Twp. residents: Cape Assist, the Township of Upper and the Ocean City – Upper Twp. Rotary Club. Details will be available in the coming weeks.
Habitat ReStore – Consider scheduling furniture or appliance pick-ups by the ReStore with Habitat For Humanity Cape May County, instead of the bulk-trash pick-up day for your neighborhood. Reduce Your Impact on our CMC Landfill. See details: www.habitatcapemaycounty.org/habitat-restore.html | www.facebook.com/habitatcapemay
Blue Bird Trail – The UT Green Team is seeking sponsors for Blue Bird Boxes along the bike / walking path at Amanda’s Field, 10 Sunset Dr., Petersburg. Box donations of $35 each are payable to the Cape May County Blue Bird program with coordinator lead Gail Fisher.
Sustainable Jersey Updates: Check out the July Newsletter for Sustainable Jersey
Here > http://bit.ly/2JdY5pg