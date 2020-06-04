060420_gut_UTBA

The Upper Township Business Association online Round Table meeting for 11 a.m. Friday, June 5 will include guest Kevin Thomas, Cape May County Health Department Health Officer.

Thomas will meet online with our members to cover a range of business categories and discuss re-opening guidance and best practices related to COVID-19 here in Cape May County and our Township of Upper.

RSVPs are requested and questions can be submitted via https://bit.ly/UTBAJune05RoundTable

Please use the general outline to submit questions. Note: Multiple questions can be posted under any of the categories.

The Zoom link will also be sent to your email prior to the meeting. Following his presentation, Thomas will answer questions submitted online, prior to the meeting, and will also field questions from Round Table attendees, as time permits.

UTBA members and prospective member businesses are welcome to attend the UT Business Association weekly Round Table meetings. For more information, visit UpperBiz.com.

