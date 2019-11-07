UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Veterans Day service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Staff Sgt. William Godfrey Memorial Park and hosted by Osprey Point resident James Joyce.
Osprey Point residents and guests will join Bob Wurtz in the singing of the national anthem and patriotic songs.
The more than 50 veterans who are residents of Osprey Point will be recognized. Visitors and dignitaries will also be acknowledged.
Joyce, a U.S. Army veteran, will share his service-related experiences. He served three years active duty with the 7th and 10th Army Special Forces Groups and 22 years with the Maryland Army National Guard 20th Special Forces Group. He ended his service career, which spanned the years 1966 to 1997, at the rank of master sergeant E-8.
Marmora VFW Post 8695 Commander Michael Venzie will lead the rifle squad. Taps will be played in the presence of the Troop 95 Boy Scouts Color Guard.
All are welcome to attend this Veterans Day service to honor those who have and continue to serve our country.
If there is inclement weather, the service will be held in the Osprey Point Clubhouse.
The park is at Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Seaville.
