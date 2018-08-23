SEA ISLE CITY — U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Michael Gavaghan recently donated an American flag to VFW Post 1963 — a flag that was flown during his 100th combat mission in the Middle East.
Gavaghan, 36, who serves as a flight engineer, presented the flag to Post 1963 Commander Charles "Chick" Haines and Mayor Leonard Desiderio during a brief ceremony Aug. 10. The flag was accompanied by a plaque that reads: “On 28 May 2018, this flag flew in support of Operation Inherent Resolve on a KC-10 Extender, of the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron from Al Dhafra AB, U.A.E. This flag represents the commitment of the men and women of the Armed Forces, the Global War on Terrorism, and honors the thousands who died in the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the fields of Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001. Let all who look upon this flag be reminded of their accomplishments and steadfast devotion to protecting the freedoms our flag represents.”
Also on Aug. 10, Desiderio presented Gavaghan with two plaques of recognition — one for him and a second for his fellow airman, 1st Lt. Tyler Nading, who was not able to attend the flag presentation.
Originally from Holland, Pennsylvania, Gavaghan’s family has a vacation home in Sea Isle City, which he said he considers to be his second home.
“One of our members brought Mike and his father into our Post one evening, and we gladly welcomed them in,” said Haines said. “We all had a great time and they returned a couple of more times. Then, I was asked if we would like to have a flag flown over Afghanistan to display on our wall — and I said that would be fantastic, because it would show our veterans, our guests and our community that we don’t just support our fellow veterans, we welcome them with open arms.”
To learn more about VFW Post 1963, see vfwpost1963.com or phone 609-263-1711.