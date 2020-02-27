SEA ISLE CITY — Each year, the members of VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary shower love and good wishes on an active-duty military group as part of their Adopt-a-Troop program. This year, the U.S. Navy’s Golden Eagles of Patrol Squadron Nine, stationed in Washington State, were the recipients of their affection.
During a gathering Feb. 17 inside Post 1963, which included family and friends of Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony “Haas” Moore, a member of Patrol Squadron Nine, auxiliary volunteers filled boxes with toiletries, personal items and a variety of snacks such as Girl Scout cookies, beef jerky, salt water taffy and pastries. Additionally, the packages included customized T-shirts that read “Sea Isle City VFW Post 1963 proudly supports Golden Eagles Patrol Squadron Nine.”
The VFW members also purchased matching T-shirts for themselves to show support for Patrol Squadron Nine locally.
Once the boxes were packed and ready to be shipped, a framed photo of Patrol Squadron Nine was unveiled on the wall of Post 1963 while Moore looked on electronically via Skype. Moore, who serves as a naval radio technician, spent many summers of his youth in Sea Isle City.
“We are very proud of Haas, who is the grandson of Post 1963 Auxiliary members Terry and Peggy Moore, of Sea Isle City, and the son of Wes and Judy Moore, of Philadelphia, and we want to let everyone know how proud we are of all our service men and women,” Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd said.
To learn more about VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary, see vfwpost1963.com or phone 609-263-1711.
While participating in this year’s Adopt-a-Troop program, veterans, auxiliary members and other supporters of VFW Post 1963 in Sea Isle City proudly sported customized T-shirts in honor of the U.S. Navy’s Golden Eagles of Patrol Squadron Nine, which is stationed in Washington State. In addition to wearing the tee shirts locally in support of the Golden Eagles, the Post 1963 volunteers shipped care packages to the squadron that contained toiletries, personal items, a variety of snacks – and matching tee shirts.
