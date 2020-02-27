While participating in this year’s Adopt-a-Troop program, veterans, auxiliary members and other supporters of VFW Post 1963 in Sea Isle City proudly sported customized T-shirts in honor of the U.S. Navy’s Golden Eagles of Patrol Squadron Nine, which is stationed in Washington State. In addition to wearing the tee shirts locally in support of the Golden Eagles, the Post 1963 volunteers shipped care packages to the squadron that contained toiletries, personal items, a variety of snacks – and matching tee shirts.