Can you drill holes, paint a straight line and measure twice before making the cut? If so, you are needed as a volunteer with the Upper Township Historical Society here in northern Cape May County.
From time to time, the Historical Society needs small wood working projects completed on our collection items as part of our ongoing restoration and preservation.
If you are handy with tools and would like to help preserve history here in Upper Township, please volunteer and join our Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township.
Needed skills include general and interior finishing carpentry, painting, light maintenance. Volunteer duties would follow HPSUT methods and expectations with outcomes consistent with the Society heritage practices.
Email your information to uppertwphistory@yahoo.com or call our messaging service at 609-390-5656 and a volunteer will contact you. For more information, visit UpperTwpHistory.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.