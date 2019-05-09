Additional beach storage box rentals available in Wildwood Crest for summer of 2019

In response to overwhelming demand, the Borough of Wildwood Crest, in partnership with the City of Wildwood, has made plans to add additional beach storage boxes to its beaches this summer.
An additional 65 beach storage boxes will be made available to the public to rent for the summer season on Monday, May 13, at 10 a.m. All reservations, which will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis, must be made through the CrestBeachBoxes.com website.
These additional beach boxes will be distributed evenly throughout the beach. Seasonal beach box rentals are $400. Weekly rentals, if available, will be $75 per week.
A total of 84 beach box rentals for Wildwood Crest were first made available in mid March and were sold out in a day.
The beach box storage program is being operated by the City of Wildwood’s Department of Beach Services through a shared services agreement with the Borough of Wildwood Crest.
Additional information about Wildwood Crest beach box rentals, including locations, rules, terms and conditions, can be found at CrestBeachBoxes.com.