The Greater Wildwood Scholarship Fund announced applications for its competitive 2020 scholarship program are now available for graduating high school seniors who are residents of the Wildwoods — Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, West Wildwood and North Wildwood.
The deadline to apply is close of business Monday, April 20.
The Greater Wildwood Scholarship Fund supports individuals in obtaining educational training beyond the secondary level. Scholarships and grants are awarded based on financial need, academic achievement and community service.
For more information about the program or to receive an application, please contact the fund administrator at 609-522-5364 or via email gwscholarship@gmail.com.
