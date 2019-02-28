Basketball champions crowned at Wildwoods grammar schools Island Tournament

WILDWOOD CREST — The Wildwood Crest Recreation Department hosted the annual grammar school basketball Island Tournament Feb. 20 through 24.
Competition was held among the boys and girls grades 5-6 and 7-8 basketball teams from four grammar schools in the Wildwoods: Margaret Mace, Cape Trinity Catholic, Wildwood and Crest Memorial.
Winners from the tournament were as follows: junior varsity girls — Margaret Mace; junior varsity boys — Cape Trinity Catholic; varsity girls — Crest Memorial; varsity boys — Margaret Mace.
In addition to the basketball tournament, the event included the annual Skills Competition, which was won by Cape Trinity Catholic.