Beach fill project targets back beach flooding in Wildwood Crest

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough has begun a beach fill project designed to elevate sand levels in the western side of its beach between the street end bulkhead and the dune line from the southern border at Jefferson Avenue through Rambler Road. This project is designed to help alleviate ponding and flooding issues following rain.
The borough has contracted with Arthur R. Henry Inc. for the project. Arthur R. Henry Inc. is a contracting and engineering company based in Egg Harbor Township that specializes in civil and site work construction, marine construction, utilities and renewables. The company has extensive experience with similar beach projects in other area shore towns.
Work began Tuesday, April 23, and is scheduled for completion on or before Wednesday, May 22. Permitting for the project has been approved by both the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The project includes the redistribution of as much as 36,000 cubic yards of sand from the high-tide water line to the back areas of the beach. Work is being done through the use of three trucks, four bulldozers and one excavator. No more than one foot of sand will be scraped from the high-tide water line. Sand will be tapered by the contractor to prevent drop-off.
Work is being done from south to north 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Cost of the project is approximately $228,000. The borough has made a request that the DEP reimburse part of this cost following the completion of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dune construction project tentatively slated for 2021.