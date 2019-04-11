Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Leader of the Wildwoods

Beth Judah to host documentary screening for Israel Independence Day

WILDWOOD — Beth Judah Temple invites the public to view the documentary film "Above and Beyond." The screening coincides with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of the state of Israel.

The 2014 film documents the story of four American, foreign and Israeli pilots who flew warplanes to help defend the new state of Israel during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. Produced by Nancy Spielberg, the film won the Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival 34 Best Documentary Audience Award. It was written by Sophie Sartain and directed by Roberta Grossman.

The screening will be 6:45 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues. It will be free and open to the public, and light refreshments and discussion will follow the movie. Students are especially encouraged to attend.

For details about the program, call Beth Judah at 609-522-7541. Donations are gratefully accepted.

For more information about the synagogue, see BethJudahTemple.org or phone the Beth Judah office at 609-522-7541.

Beth Judah is Cape May County’s only active synagogue. The congregation celebrated its centennial in 2014.

