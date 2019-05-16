Beth Judah Wildwood Announces Outdoor Services for Summer 2019

Wildwood — Beth Judah Temple has announced its schedule of outdoor Shabbat services for summer 2019, led by Rabbi Ron Isaacs, as follows:
Friday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Booth Amphitheatre, 2nd & Ocean Avenues, North Wildwood. In case of inclement weather, this service will move to the Temple at Spencer and Pacific Avenues.
Friday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Booth Amphitheatre, 2nd & Ocean Avenues, North Wildwood. In case of inclement weather, this service will move to the Temple at Spencer and Pacific Avenues.
Friday, August 23 at 6 p.m. on the beach, across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May. Please bring your own beach chair. Those who wish to stay after services are welcome to bring a vegetarian dish to share. In case of inclement weather, this service will be cancelled. For directions, call the Montreal at 609-884-7011.
Weather permitting, all services are free, and everyone is welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring quarters for the parking meters. For a full schedule of services, visit BethJudahTemple.org.
For more information, phone the Beth Judah office at 609-522-7541.