Beth Judah Wildwood announces summer schedule of services

Wildwood — Beth Judah Temple has announced its summer schedule of services. Visitors are always welcome.
Now through September 7, services will take place each Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the temple, located at Spencer and Pacific Avenues.
Services will also be held on selected Friday evenings at 6:30 p.m., including: June 7, June 21, July 12, July 26, August 9 and August 23. Three of the Friday evening services are planned outdoors, including:
Friday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Booth Amphitheatre, 2nd & Ocean Avenues, North Wildwood. In case of inclement weather, this service will move to the Temple at Spencer and Pacific Avenues.
Friday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Booth Amphitheatre, 2nd & Ocean Avenues, North Wildwood. In case of inclement weather, this service will move to the Temple at Spencer and Pacific Avenues.
Friday, August 23 at 6 p.m. on the beach, across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Avenue, Cape May. Please bring your own beach chair. Those who wish to stay after services are welcome to bring a vegetarian dish to share. In case of inclement weather, this service will be cancelled. For directions, please call the Montreal at 609-884-7011.
Weather permitting, all services are free, and everyone is welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring quarters for the parking meters.
For a full schedule of services, visit www.bethjudahtemple.org and choose the “About” tab.
For more information, phone the Beth Judah office at 609-522-7541. Located at the corner of Spencer and Pacific Avenues in Wildwood, Beth Judah is Cape May County’s only active synagogue. The congregation celebrated its centennial in 2014.