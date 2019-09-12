WILDWOOD — Beth Judah Temple has announced its schedule of services for the upcoming High Holy Days.
Services led by Rabbi Ron Isaacs will held at the historic synagogue at the corner of Spencer and Pacific avenues. No tickets are needed, and visitors are always welcome. Visitors are asked to RSVP to the office at 609-522-7541 or bethjudahtemple@yahoo.com
The schedule is as follows:
• Erev Rosh Hashanah, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29
• Rosh Hashanah first day, 9 a.m. Sept. 30
• Tashlich service, 5:15 p.m. Sept. 30 at the gazebo at Sunset Lake, Wildwood Crest
• Rosh Hashanah, second day, 9 a.m. Oct. 1
• Kol Nidre, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8
• Yom Kippur, Day of Atonement, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 9
• Break Fast after Havdalah, 7:30 p.m.
For a full schedule of services and events, see bethjudahtemple.org or Beth Judah Wildwood on Facebook.
For more information, phone the Beth Judah office at 609-522-7541. Beth Judah is Cape May County’s only active synagogue. The congregation celebrated its centennial in 2014.
