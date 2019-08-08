CAPE MAY — Beth Judah Temple’s annual Shabbat on the Beach is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, on the beach across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave.
The service will be led by Rabbi Ron Isaacs with his guitar. Attendees are asked to bring their own beach chairs as well as quarters for the parking meters. Those who plan to stay after services are welcome to bring a vegetarian dish to share.
The service is free, and everyone is welcome. In case of inclement weather, the service will be cancelled. For directions, please phone the Montreal Beach Resort at 609-884-7011.
For a full schedule of services, see bethjudahtemple.org. The temple is on its summer schedule, with services every weekend through Sept. 7.
For more information, phone the Beth Judah office at 609-522-7541. Beth Judah, at the corner of Spencer and Pacific Avenues in Wildwood, is Cape May County’s only active synagogue. The congregation celebrated its centennial in 2014.