WILDWOOD — Beth Judah will hold its fifth annual Attitude of Gratitude Brunch next month.

The event will include plenty of hot breakfast and lunch selections, endless coffee, conversation and laughter. The brunch is open to the public.

The brunch, which is open to the public, will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Beth Judah's social hall at the corner of Spencer and Pacific avenues.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $7.50 for children. Order them by calling the office at 609-522-7541 or by mailing a check to Beth Judah Brunch, PO Box 1183, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Tickets will also be available at the door.

For more information, phone the Beth Judah office at 609-522-7541.

Beth Judah is Cape May County’s only active synagogue. The congregation celebrated its centennial in 2014.

